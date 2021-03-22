Knights topple Torreys in renewal of La Jolla football rivalry; Vikings start season with win

With only family members allowed in to cheer them on, The Bishop’s School Knights edged the crosstown rival La Jolla Country Day School Torreys, 21-18, on March 20 on the La Jolla High School field.

The Knights scored a touchdown in the second quarter and two in the third. The Torreys also scored three TDs, one on a Charlie Gooding 97-yard interception return, but were unsuccessful in their after-touchdown conversions.

It was Country Day’s opener to its pandemic-shortened spring season. Bishop’s evened its record at 1-1.

Also last weekend, La Jolla High opened its schedule March 19 with a 49-12 road romp over Morse High School of San Diego. Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton and wide receiver Diego Solis hooked up for three touchdowns and Frankie Castronovo returned an interception for a TD.

Next up, the Vikings play at home against Mira Mesa at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, while at the same time on the same day, the Torreys take on Mountain Empire High School of Pine Valley on the road and the Knights have an away game against Francis Parker School of San Diego.

— La Jolla Light and San Diego Union-Tribune staff ◆

