Knights topple Torreys in renewal of La Jolla football rivalry; Vikings start season with win

The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys and The Bishop’s School Knights square off at La Jolla High School on March 20.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s Knights celebrate a touchdown against La Jolla Country Day School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s quarterback Jordan Smith prepares to throw.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Griffin Dooley of The Bishop’s School carries the ball against La Jolla Country Day on March 20.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Daniel Rosenberg of La Jolla Country Day, who had 14 receptions for a total of 145 yards in the game, dives to get out of bounds.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Daniel Rosenberg tries to escape the clutches of the Bishop’s defense.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio gains yardage for the Torreys.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s punter Daniel Gerlach sends the ball into Country Day territory.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s School Knights take the field for the second half of their March 20 game against La Jolla Country Day School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
With only family members allowed in to cheer them on, The Bishop’s School Knights edged the crosstown rival La Jolla Country Day School Torreys, 21-18, on March 20 on the La Jolla High School field.

The Knights scored a touchdown in the second quarter and two in the third. The Torreys also scored three TDs, one on a Charlie Gooding 97-yard interception return, but were unsuccessful in their after-touchdown conversions.

It was Country Day’s opener to its pandemic-shortened spring season. Bishop’s evened its record at 1-1.

Also last weekend, La Jolla High opened its schedule March 19 with a 49-12 road romp over Morse High School of San Diego. Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton and wide receiver Diego Solis hooked up for three touchdowns and Frankie Castronovo returned an interception for a TD.

Next up, the Vikings play at home against Mira Mesa at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, while at the same time on the same day, the Torreys take on Mountain Empire High School of Pine Valley on the road and the Knights have an away game against Francis Parker School of San Diego.

— La Jolla Light and San Diego Union-Tribune staff

