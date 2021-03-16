La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter
Coronavirus by the numbers
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 14, ZIP code 92037 had 1,415 registered cases (up by 12 from last week) and 3,269 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip
Police blotter
March 8
Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 5:11 a.m.
March 11
Vehicle break-in/theft: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, noon
Residential burglary: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Residential burglary: 700 block Silver Street, 3:15 p.m.
March 12
Commercial burglary: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
March 14
Driving under the influence: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.
March 15
Drunk in public: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:30 a.m.
Assault: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:02 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
