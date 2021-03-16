Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
(File)
Share

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 14, ZIP code 92037 had 1,415 registered cases (up by 12 from last week) and 3,269 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

March 8

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 5:11 a.m.

March 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Residential burglary: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

Residential burglary: 700 block Silver Street, 3:15 p.m.

March 12

Commercial burglary: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

March 14

Driving under the influence: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.

March 15

Drunk in public: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:30 a.m.

Assault: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:02 a.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement