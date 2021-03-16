Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 18-25

Thursday, March 18

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, March 19

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, March 21

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 22

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, March 23

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Stacy Weaver, executive director of the American Heart Association-San Diego, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, March 24

• Salk Institute and Sanford Consortium blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., east parking lot at 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, March 25

• La Jolla Republican Women Federated meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Susan Shelley, writer for the Southern California News Group and vice president of communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, will speak at the luncheon. $35. Reservations are required by Sunday, March 21. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670.

• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆