San Diego Unified reopening plan will allow students to be in school four days a week for six hours a day

San Diego Unified students will be able to continue online-only learning or switch to an in-person/online hybrid model.
Students in the San Diego Unified School District will have the option to continue with online-only learning or switch to an in-person/online hybrid model when the district reopens its campuses, which is scheduled for Monday, April 12.
By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
The San Diego Unified School District announced new details about its planned reopening of campuses, which will allow students to return to school four days a week for six hours a day beginning Monday, April 12.

District officials said March 14 that they will work with principals this week to create specific models for each campus. Families will receive details from their schools Monday, March 22, and will be asked to choose a learning option. Students will have the option to continue with online-only learning or switch to an in-person/online hybrid model.

“Those remaining online will continue to receive a robust online experience, while those choosing the hybrid model will see their (in-person) instruction time increase,” the district said in a statement.

Specific schedules will be set based on the number of students who opt for in-person learning, available space and health and safety guidelines, according to the district.

The new details came two days after a districtwide survey closed. The survey asked parents whether they preferred distance learning or a hybrid model. The results were under review, according to the district.

District officials have said hybrid learning is necessary to limit the number of students on campus at a time and allow for social distancing.

When the district reopens, classrooms will be equipped with safety measures including air filters or portable air purifiers, and student chairs will be placed at least four feet apart. Students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Some parents have said they want their children to stay home for safety reasons.

Others are eager for their students to return to school. Three San Diego Unified parents last week took the district to court for not providing in-person learning for a majority of students. The district has provided limited in-person services to a small number of students. ◆

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

