Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Photos: Football is back — Bishop’s makes long-awaited return to the field with loss to Tri-City Christian

Bishop's quarterback Jordan Smith looks for a receiver during the March 12 game against Tri-City Christian.
1/9
Bishop’s quarterback Jordan Smith looks for a receiver during the March 12 game against Tri-City Christian.  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's wide receiver Jaden Moore goes up to make a catch.
2/9
Bishop’s wide receiver Jaden Moore goes up to make a catch.  (Jon Clark)
A group of mask-wearing fans attends the Tri-City/Bishop’s season opener on a chilly night March 12 in Vista.
3/9
With the coronavirus in mind, a group of mask-wearing fans attends the Tri-City/Bishop’s season opener on a chilly night March 12 in Vista.  (Jon Clark)
Tri-City's Trey Daichendt (17) pulls down Bishop's receiver Jaden Moore.
4/9
Tri-City’s Trey Daichendt (17) pulls down Bishop’s receiver Jaden Moore.  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's quarterback Jordan Smith prepares to pass in the Knights' season opener against Tri-City Christian.
5/9
Bishop’s quarterback Jordan Smith prepares to pass in the Knights’ season opener against Tri-City Christian.  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's Jackson Kent gets off a punt.
6/9
Bishop’s Jackson Kent gets off a punt.  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's defenders stop Tri-City Christian's Kobe Johnson (10).
7/9
Bishop’s defenders stop Tri-City Christian’s Kobe Johnson (10).  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's players line up for a pregame drill March 12 at Tri-City Christian School.
8/9
Bishop’s players line up for a pregame drill March 12 at Tri-City Christian School.  (Jon Clark)
Bishop's defenders close in on Tri-City quarterback Noah Waldeck.
9/9
Bishop’s defenders close in on Tri-City quarterback Noah Waldeck.  (Jon Clark)
Share

The result wasn’t what The Bishop’s School Knights had in mind, but just getting back on the field was reason to celebrate as the varsity team returned from a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic by opening an abbreviated spring season with a 27-7 road loss March 12 to Tri-City Christian School of Vista.

The Knights’ next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, against La Jolla rival La Jolla Country Day School. The game will be at La Jolla High School, 750 Nautilus St. It is the season opener for Country Day.

La Jolla High opens its schedule at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, on the road against Morse High.

— La Jolla Light staff

News Prep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement