Photos: Football is back — Bishop’s makes long-awaited return to the field with loss to Tri-City Christian

The result wasn’t what The Bishop’s School Knights had in mind, but just getting back on the field was reason to celebrate as the varsity team returned from a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic by opening an abbreviated spring season with a 27-7 road loss March 12 to Tri-City Christian School of Vista.

The Knights’ next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, against La Jolla rival La Jolla Country Day School. The game will be at La Jolla High School, 750 Nautilus St. It is the season opener for Country Day.

La Jolla High opens its schedule at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, on the road against Morse High.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆