La Jolla crime and public safety news: Crime statistics, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

San Diego police report overall crime down 8.4% in 2020

The city of San Diego had an 8.4 percent reduction in overall crime last year while experiencing a small uptick in violent offenses, Police Department officials reported March 8.

When compared with the immediately preceding 12-month period, crime numbers from 2020 show decreases in five of seven categories. In the analysis, crimes are grouped by violent offenses, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and by property crimes, including burglary and theft.

While increases in homicides and aggravated assaults led to a 1.7 percent rise in local violent crimes last year, the rate per thousand residents in

2020 was comparable to trends in the early 1970s, police said.

Property crimes went down by 10.4 percent, according to SDPD officials. — City News Service

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 7, ZIP code 92037 had 1,403 registered cases (up by 19 from last week) and 3,241.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

Feb. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Bonair Street, 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block Cary Way, 9 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 400 block Colima Street, 9:05 p.m.

Feb. 25

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 600 block Rosemont Street, 12:52 p.m. Details were unavailable.

March 1

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 6:30 a.m.

Residential burglary: 8200 block Paseo del Ocaso, 2:30 p.m.

March 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Cliffridge Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

March 3

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 11:30 a.m.

March 5

Residential burglary: 2400 block Calle del Oro, 3:30 p.m.

Vandalism: 800 block Agate Street, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other reports ◆