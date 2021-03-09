Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 11-18

Thursday, March 11

• Agilent Technologies blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 11011 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donations will be tested for antibodies. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donations will be tested for antibodies. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, March 12

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, March 14 — Daylight saving time begins, 2 a.m.

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 15

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, March 16

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Tom Shannon Jr., former undersecretary of state for political affairs, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, March 18

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

