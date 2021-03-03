Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Car crashes onto La Jolla Tennis Club court, injuring a club member

A car sits on a La Jolla Tennis Club court after crashing through the fence the evening of March 2.
(Courtesy)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
A car crashed onto a La Jolla Tennis Club court the evening of March 2 after reportedly going down Kline Street, jumping the curb and plowing through fencing. One club member suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver and the passenger in the car did not appear to be injured, according to witnesses.

“There was extensive damage to the court fencing,” La Jolla Tennis Club manager Scott Farr said. “In addition, two court benches were destroyed and one of the net posts was ruined. The court will be closed until the net posts can be repaired, which may take a few days. It will take a bit longer to repair and/or replace the court fencing.”

The club is working to determine the cost of the damage. “Hopefully the driver’s insurance will cover all the expenses,” Farr said.

People were on the courts at the time of the crash, and the injured club member was sitting on a bench waiting to play. She was recovering at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Farr said.

It isn’t yet known what led to the crash. San Diego police did not respond to a request for comment. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

