La Jolla crime and public safety news: Bird Rock robbery, Cove lawsuit, Windansea assault, more

Bird Rock man robbed at gunpoint

A Bird Rock man was robbed at gunpoint around 11:15 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 5300 block of La Jolla Boulevard, according to neighbors and crimemapping.com.

The man, described in an ABC10 report as a 32-year-old intensive care unit nurse, was parking on the street after returning

from a trip when two men jumped out of a white car, possibly an older Subaru Impreza. The victim said one of the men was holding a gun.

The victim said he dropped his bags as he backpedaled and the other man grabbed at his jacket. The man with the gun then chased him. No shots were fired.

Eventually, the two men got back in the car as a third man, the driver, picked up the victim’s bags, according to the ABC10 report. They took an iPad and clothes, including four sets of nursing scrubs.

Detailed descriptions of the men were unavailable. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Slip-and-fall lawsuit from La Jolla Cove dismissed

A San Diego judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city after a tourist slipped on the stairs leading to La Jolla Cove and landed on rocks and hard sand. The plaintiff sought $1 million in damages for injuries.

The judge determined Feb. 19 that the city is immune from liability for injuries that occur on trails that are used for or provide access to general outdoor recreation.

“This immunity is afforded to encourage public entities to open their property for public recreational use, because the burden and expense of putting such property in a safe condition and the expense of defending claims for injuries would probably cause many public entities to close such areas to public use,” the ruling stated.

“While accidents can be devastating to those involved, it’s the position of the city attorney’s office that taxpayers should not have to compensate victims of accidental injuries when the city bears no liability,” said Hilary Nemchik, spokeswoman for City Attorney Mara Elliott, whose office defended the city in the case.

Man punched during walk at Windansea

A person was punched by another person who approached and started screaming around 8 a.m. Feb. 23 at Windansea Beach, according to neighbors and crimemapping.com.

“We got a call of someone who punched another person. The victim and suspect left the scene and we did not locate anyone,” said San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood.

According to neighbors, the victim was on a walk with a companion near the corner of Neptune Place and Palomar Avenue when the assailant went up to them and began screaming at them before punching the victim. A description of the assailant was not available.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 28, ZIP code 92037 had 1,384 registered cases (up by 24 from last week) and 3,197.4 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

Jan. 31

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 8 p.m.

Feb. 3

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Agate Street, 11 a.m.

Feb. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Colima Street, 2 a.m.

Feb. 20

Petty theft: 8200 block Paseo del Ocaso, 12:50 p.m.

Feb. 22

Felony grand theft: 7200 block Eads Avenue, 4 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Felony vehicle theft: 800 block Loring Street, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 24

Petty theft: 6500 block Cass Street, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

Possession of controlled substance: La Jolla Parkway at State Route 52 ramp, 10:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Drunk in public: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Draper Avenue, 2 p.m.

Feb. 28

Commercial burglary: 700 block Turquoise Street, 11 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆