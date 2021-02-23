La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 21, ZIP code 92037 had 1,360 registered cases (up by 31 from last week) and 3,142 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Jan. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 p.m.

Feb. 8

Residential burglary: 5700 block Santa Fe Street, 5:30 a.m.

Feb. 12

Petty theft: 500 block Arenas Street, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 13

Felony grand theft: 900 block Opal Street, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

Fraud: 600 block Marine Street, 3:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 5700 block Santa Fe Street, 6:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1400 block Virginia Way, 6:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 700 block La Canada, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

Petty theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Cave Street, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 19

Possession of narcotic and/or controlled substance: 5400 Cardeno Drive, 6:26 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 6:49 p.m.

Feb. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 1 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7600 block Exchange Place, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:32 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1300 block West Muirlands Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 800 block Prospect Street, 8:51 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆