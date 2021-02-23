Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 25-March 4

Thursday, Feb. 25

• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Feb. 26

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Heath Fox, executive director of the La Jolla Historical Society, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Feb. 28

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, March 2

• La Jolla Country Day School blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot at 9490 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donations will be tested for antibodies. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Mike Eastwood, co-owner of Smallgoods Cheese Shop & Cafe, will speak about the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, March 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆