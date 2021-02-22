Give us your nominees for La Jolla Athletes of the Week

Prep sports will likely be getting in full swing again soon, and the La Jolla Light is looking for your help in covering them.

Just as you did with your nominations for our recent Community Heroes series, we’d like you to give us your nominees for La Jolla Athlete of the Week profiles.

We’re looking to feature athletes of all sports in high school (La Jolla High, The Bishop’s School, La Jolla Country Day School) and other local youth sports.

We’re looking not only for the stars of competition but also for student-athletes who set an example for teamwork, academic achievement and/or community involvement.

Please email your nominations, and a way to reach your nominees, to Editor Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. ◆