La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 13, ZIP code 92037 had 1,329 registered cases (up by 31 from last week) and 3,070.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip.



Police blotter

Jan. 14

Petty theft: 700 block Agate Street, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1400 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 12:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Carla Way, 11 p.m.

Jan. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Sea Ridge, 12:56 p.m.

Feb. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Via del Norte, 10:35 a.m.

Feb. 6

Fraud: 800 block Havenhurst Point, 9 a.m.

Simple battery: 300 block Vista del Playa, 10:20 p.m.

Feb. 7

Felony grand theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:50 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5400 block Soledad Road, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6600 block Tyrian Street, 11 p.m.

Feb. 8

Tampering with vehicle: Senn Way at Via Capri, 9:43 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Kolmar Street, 4:15 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): Mission Boulevard at Turquoise Street, 5:07 p.m.

Feb. 9

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

Feb. 11

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

Feb. 12

Felony vehicle theft: 7800 block Exchange Place, 9 a.m.

Residential burglary: 7400 block High Avenue, 5 p.m.

Feb. 13

Residential burglary: 1500 block Virginia Way, 5:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6400 block Electric Avenue, 8 p.m.

Driving under the influence: 2100 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆