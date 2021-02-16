Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 18-25

Thursday, Feb. 18

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, Feb. 19

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. La Jolla Community Planning Association President Diane Kane will speak about new housing ideas for La Jolla. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Feb. 21

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 22

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Feb. 24

• La Jolla Commons blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4747 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required; antibody testing will be done on each donation. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Feb. 25

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

