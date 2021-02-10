Federal agents detain 11 people aboard inflatable boat intercepted off coast of Torrey Pines reserve

Federal agents intercepted what they suspect was a human-smuggling vessel loaded with nearly a dozen unauthorized immigrants in the ocean northwest of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve early Feb. 9, authorities reported.

Personnel with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations spotted the 20-foot inflatable boat headed north in the sea near the U.S.-Mexico border at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8, according to CBP.

The agency sent out an interceptor vessel, which caught up with the boat about 90 minutes later.

Agents took the boat’s 11 occupants — a Brazilian man and 10 Mexican nationals, including a child — into custody. Ten of them were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for deportation, and one was arrested on suspicion of leading a smuggling attempt, officials said.

The detainees’ names were not released. ◆