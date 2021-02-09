La Jolla crime and public safety news: Skateboarder killed at UCSD was a student; coronavirus; blotter

Skateboarder killed when hit by car after falling at UC San Diego is identified

A 19-year-old man who fell from his skateboard on the UC San Diego campus and was killed when struck by a car has been identified as student Carlos Rey Sotelo of Lake Elsinore.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office report indicates that Sotelo was riding the skateboard down a steep hill when he fell at about 11:35 p.m. Feb. 5. He was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man as he was lying motionless on Voigt Drive, San Diego police said. Sotelo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sotelo was a first-year electrical engineering student who lived in the Warren College dorms, UCSD Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Alysson Satterlund said in a memo sent to students and staff.

He also was a member of the Student Success Coaching Program and worked at Foodworx in the Matthews Apartments on campus.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time,” Satterlund wrote. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to those present at the accident who did everything they could to offer aid.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Sotelo’s family at bit.ly/2N6Oy82. As of Feb. 9, the fund had reached more than $13,000 of its $15,000 goal. — City News Service contributed to this report.



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 7, ZIP code 92037 had 1,298 registered cases (up by 31 from last week) and 2,998.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip.



Police blotter

Jan. 11

Felony grand theft: 5300 block Vickie Drive, 1 a.m.

Jan. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Caminito Capa, 8 a.m.

Jan. 15

Residential burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:01 a.m.

Jan. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Fern Glen, 5 p.m.

Petty theft: 2400 block Darlington Row, 8 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 400 block Prospect Street, 9:15 p.m.

Jan. 29

Felony grand theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5600 block Bellevue Avenue, midnight

Jan. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5800 block Box Canyon Road, 3:15 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5500 block Warbler Way, 4 a.m.

Petty theft (dog): 1000 block Wall Street, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

Petty theft: 1500 block Calle Vaquero, 1 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Coast Boulevard South, 5:05 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Herschel Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 2

Fraud: 400 block Gravilla Street, noon

Drunk in public: 4900 block Cass Street, 11:08 p.m.

Feb. 3

Felony vandalism: 5100 block Mission Boulevard, 6 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 200 block Rosemont Street, 11 a.m.

Fraud: 800 block Nautilus Street, 3 p.m.

Feb. 4

Felony vehicle theft: Mission Boulevard and Opal Street, 10 p.m.

Feb. 5

Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 6000 block Camino de la Costa, 1:30 a.m. Additional details were unavailable.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Agate Street, 4:58 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Loring Street and Pacific View Drive, 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 6

Simple battery: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 1:05 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 4 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

Residential burglary: 8300 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Street robbery, weapon used: 1000 block Wall Street, 10 p.m.

Street robbery, weapon used: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 11:15 p.m. Police said they couldn’t confirm whether this and the street robbery on Wall Street were related.

Feb. 7

Felony vandalism: 7400 block Hillside Drive, 8:24 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆