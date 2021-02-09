Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 11-18

Thursday, Feb. 11

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Feb. 12

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Val Arbab will speak about life in the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 15 — Presidents Day

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Feb. 16

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Dr. Teresa Rummans from the Mayo Clinic, also a Rotarian, will speak about the opioid crisis. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Feb. 17

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Feb. 18

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆