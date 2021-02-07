Skateboarder, 19, killed when run over by a vehicle after falling from his board at UC San Diego

A 19-year-old man who fell from his skateboard on the UC San Diego campus was killed when he was struck by a car, police said.

The skateboarder fell while riding west on Voigt Drive at about 11:35 p.m. Feb. 5 and moments later was run over by a westbound Nissan Maxima driven by a 20-year-old man, San Diego police said.

“He lost control and fell from his skateboard, landing in the middle of the roadway,” Officer Tony Martinez said.

The skateboarder died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

— City News Service contributed to this report. ◆