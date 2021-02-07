Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Skateboarder, 19, killed when run over by a vehicle after falling from his board at UC San Diego

By Kristina Davis
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 19-year-old man who fell from his skateboard on the UC San Diego campus was killed when he was struck by a car, police said.

The skateboarder fell while riding west on Voigt Drive at about 11:35 p.m. Feb. 5 and moments later was run over by a westbound Nissan Maxima driven by a 20-year-old man, San Diego police said.

“He lost control and fell from his skateboard, landing in the middle of the roadway,” Officer Tony Martinez said.

The skateboarder died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

Kristina Davis

Kristina Davis covers federal courts and a variety of criminal justice and legal issues on the Enterprise Team, with a focus on guns, drugs, the cannabis market, human trafficking, organized crime, extremism and the U.S.-Mexico border. She also guides weekend coverage as the Saturday editor. Davis joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2006 originally as a crime and public safety reporter. Raised in Tucson, Ariz., she began her career at Phoenix’s two daily newspapers after graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism.

