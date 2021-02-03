UC San Diego will open a COVID-19 vaccination superstation on campus Feb. 8

UC San Diego will open a COVID-19 vaccine superstation on its main campus Monday, Feb. 8, with plans to immunize 5,000 people a day if it can obtain enough vaccine, which is in tight supply throughout the country.

The walk-through center will operate out of RIMAC Arena at 9730 Hopkins Drive and could nearly double the number of vaccinations the university is already giving each day at the superstation its runs with the county outside Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

Other institutions are running superstations in San Marcos, Chula Vista and one that opened Feb. 2 at the Grossmont Center mall in La Mesa.

“Our goal is to create a superstation on campus that would help us [immunize] our patients, campus employees and then the community at large in concert with the county and school districts so that we have another large network site,” said Patty Maysent, chief executive of UCSD Health.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Appointments are required. UCSD Health patients and qualifying university personnel will receive invitations to schedule appointments through the MyUCSDChart electronic medical record system.

The university chose RIMAC Arena because it is easily accessible and has a lot of parking. About 2,500 UCSD students have volunteered to help run the superstation. UCSD also will get help from students in its schools of medicine and pharmacy, both which are on campus.

However, Maysent said Feb. 2 that she is “not confident” the university will quickly obtain all the vaccine it needs. “We’re going to put a lot of pressure on the state to get us more vaccine because we’re actually getting it out of our freezers and getting it to risk groups and our tiered groups,” she said.

UCSD has administered more than 100,000 vaccinations at the Petco Park site since mid-January, most of which have gone to people in specific categories, such as essential workers and people 65 and older.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆