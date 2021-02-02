La Jolla crime and public safety news: Not guilty plea, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Man pleads not guilty to new charges in sexual battery series

A man charged with accosting nearly a dozen women in the city of San Diego — including La Jolla — and North County pleaded not guilty Jan. 27 to more than a dozen misdemeanor charges, including sexual battery and lewd conduct.

Ji Hoon Yong, 25, of Mira Mesa is charged with 14 misdemeanors stemming from acts allegedly committed against seven women at stores in La Jolla, Clairemont, Mira Mesa and Kearny Mesa. Those encounters — which allegedly occurred between July 1 and Dec. 20 — preceded the North County incidents involving four victims, which Yong is accused of committing between Dec. 20 and Jan. 4.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department had circulated photographs of a man who allegedly approached women from behind and pressed himself against them. The La Jolla incident occurred at a Ralphs supermarket on July 4.

Yong previously pleaded not guilty to the North County charges, which include 10 misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct, sexual battery and providing false information to a peace officer. — City News Service and La Jolla Light



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code. Through Jan. 31, ZIP code 92037 had 1,267 registered cases (up by 53 from last week). ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip.



Police blotter

Jan. 7

Fraud: 800 block Turquoise Street, noon

Jan. 21

Petty theft: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 8:10 a.m.

Jan. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Tourmaline Street, 1:55 a.m.

Jan. 25

Felony vandalism: 800 block Agate Street, midnight

Jan. 26

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 2 p.m.

Felony possession of narcotic/controlled substance for sale: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

Jan. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Westknoll Drive, 7:41 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2200 block Caminito Cabala, 8 a.m.

Jan. 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Sea Lane, 3 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5500 block Taft Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 30

Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Boulevard at Sapphire Street, 9 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Gravilla Street, 10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆