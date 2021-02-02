Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 4-11

Thursday, Feb. 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Feb. 5

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Jose Cruz, chief executive of Barrio Logan College Institute, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Feb. 7

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 8

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Dr. Maria Tiamson-Kassab, clinical professor of psychiatry at UC San Diego, and Dr. Isabel Newton, professor of vascular and interventional radiology at UCSD, will speak on dealing with stress and anxiety resulting from isolation, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Feb. 10

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6:00 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Feb. 11

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Skaggs Institute parking lot, 10569 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

