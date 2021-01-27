La Jolla cleans up after storms as another heads this way
The La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District got to work this week cleaning up downed tree branches and other debris from the recent storms that brought rain and high winds to La Jolla and throughout San Diego County.
A storm that has brought sometimes heavy rain and strong winds to San Diego County on Sunday and Monday left its mark in La Jolla, as shown in these photos from local residents.
Workers from Nissho, the landscape contractor for Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Maintenance Assessment District, conducted cleanup after the weather cleared Jan. 26-27.
Another storm is expected to hit late Thursday, Jan. 28, and continue the next day. That system is forecast to bring the greater San Diego area about 1.5 inches of rain. ◆
