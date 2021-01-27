Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
La Jolla cleans up after storms as another heads this way

A cleanup crew removes tree debris in La Jolla after the recent storms.
(Courtesy)
By La Jolla Light staff
The La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District got to work this week cleaning up downed tree branches and other debris from the recent storms that brought rain and high winds to La Jolla and throughout San Diego County.

Workers from Nissho, the landscape contractor for Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Maintenance Assessment District, conducted cleanup after the weather cleared Jan. 26-27.

Tree limbs downed in the recent storms are removed in a cleanup effort by the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.
(Courtesy)

Another storm is expected to hit late Thursday, Jan. 28, and continue the next day. That system is forecast to bring the greater San Diego area about 1.5 inches of rain. ◆

La Jolla Light staff

