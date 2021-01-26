La Jolla News Nuggets: Inauguration poet; late SIO scientist; ‘meal drop’; youth baseball; more

Inauguration poet familiar to La Jolla school

The Children’s School in La Jolla remembers Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who recited at President Joe Biden’s

inauguration Jan. 20.

Gorman, a West Los Angeles resident and the first youth poet laureate in the United States, appeared via Zoom on June 11 to address eighth-graders at The Children’s School who were moving on to high school.

Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman shares her poems with eighth-graders at The Children’s School in La Jolla during a June 11 online address. (File)

During the event, Gorman read three of her poems: “The Miracle of Morning,” about making it through the COVID-19 crisis; “In this Place (An American Lyric),” which she wrote to read at the Library of Congress; and “The New World,” a celebration of those graduating in the time of social distancing.

Seven months later, she was in Washington, D.C., on the recommendation of first lady Jill Biden to speak at the inauguration, becoming the youngest poet to write and recite a piece (“The Hill We Climb”) at a presidential swearing-in.



City Council to adjourn meeting in honor of late LJHS grad, SIO scientist

The Feb. 2 San Diego City Council meeting will be adjourned in memory of La Jolla High School alumnus and Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist Sean Haney, who died Jan. 1 at age 33.

His family said they believe the cause of death was cardiac complications of a Lyme disease infection known as Bartonella.



New ‘meal drop’ features food from La Jolla restaurant and others

In Good Company will offer meals next week from 10 area chefs and restaurants delivered to customers frozen and in reusable, stainless-steel containers. (Courtesy)

In Good Company, a San Diego business co-founded by 2005 Bishop’s School graduate Ashleigh Ferran, will offer meals next week from 10 area chefs and restaurants delivered to customers frozen and in reusable, stainless-steel containers.

The meals will come from Galaxy Taco in La Jolla, Mille Fleurs, Kindred, Juniper & Ivy, The Fishery, Ranch 45, Enclave, Little Lion, Luckybolt and Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Each dish feeds two or three people and is accompanied by recipes for side dishes and beverage pairings.

“Unfortunately, the situation for restaurants continues to be very challenging” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferran said in a statement. “We are very happy we can provide an innovative new source of revenue to help them through these challenging times.”

This “meal drop” follows one in December that sold out.

The new collection of meals will be available for purchase Monday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 6, or until items sell out. Dishes are priced at $35 each and can be ordered at eatigc.com. Delivery is available across most of San Diego County and is free with the purchase of three or more items.



Youth baseball to begin spring training with pods, Opening Day is March 20

La Jolla Youth Baseball will begin its spring training with “pods” Saturday, Feb. 6, to allow players from eight to 12 families to have the opportunity to play preseason baseball at Cliffridge Park in a COVID-19-safe manner.

“This is the opportunity to ensure that families can participate alongside their chosen counterparts. At LJYB, we believe this is the safest way to return to action while simultaneously preparing all of our young ballplayers for the upcoming season,” said LJYB President Scott Blumenthal.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 20, with a planned 10-week season ending May 31.

“We also realize that this COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a moving target, so we have to remain flexible as a league,” Blumenthal said. “This is our effort to do so, allowing our families to return to action alongside friends and families. ... All COVID safety efforts will remain in effect during pod play, complying with masking requirements, temperature checks and proper distancing throughout.”



Ex-La Jolla High athletic director moves to Bishop’s

Former La Jolla High School athletic director Paula Conway has been hired as The Bishop’s School’s director of athletics, the La Jolla private school announced.

During Conway’s seven-year tenure at La Jolla High, she was named 2015 CSADA Rookie Athletic Director of the Year and led the Vikings to 28 City Conference and 17 CIF championships.

“Paula rose to the top in a search that drew outstanding candidates from across the country,” said Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim. “We were so impressed by her leadership and accomplishments. She has managed everything from major projects to the small details that enable each athlete to compete and succeed. A change agent and a ‘doer,’ Paula will make a big impact on the experience of our student-athletes.”

La Jolla Community Center creates new arts fund

The La Jolla Community Center has a new fund, the Marilyn Nass Creative Arts Fund, to enable more senior citizens to have access to arts opportunities.

The fund is named for former LJCC art student Marilyn Nass, who before her death in August, participated in a weekly acrylic painting class for beginners taught by instructor Nicole Caulfield.

“I established the fund to honor Marilyn, who began to paint in her 90s and produced many beautiful works of art,” said LJCC Chief Executive Ruth Yansick. “She exemplified the joy that can be experienced by seniors who have never tried painting. ... I believe the fund will benefit many seniors, especially those who are isolated and who can discover their hidden talents regardless of age.”

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit ljcommunitycenter.org/marilynnass.



Sanford Burnham Prebys names Cancer Center director

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla has named cancer researcher Ze’ev Ronai director of its National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center. He previously served as interim director.

The Cancer Center, established in 1976, is one of only seven NCI-designated basic laboratory cancer centers in the nation.

Ronai’s research in cancer biology has formed the basis for clinical trials to treat malignancies. He is known for his work on the development and progression of melanoma, including how tumors escape the immune system and resist therapy.

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Melanoma Research and NCI’s Outstanding Investigator Award.

“I’m honored to be named director of our outstanding Cancer Center,” Ronai said in a statement. “With the exceptional scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys … there are limitless possibilities as to what we can accomplish together.”

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆