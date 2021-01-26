Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 28-Feb. 4

Friday, Jan. 29

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Ari Novy, president and chief executive of the San Diego Botanic Garden, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Jan. 31

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 10 a.m. online. Joint meeting with the Haifa Club in Israel. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Feb. 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

