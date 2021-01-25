Storm brings high winds and churning surf to La Jolla

A storm that has brought sometimes heavy rain and strong winds to San Diego County on Sunday and Monday left its mark in La Jolla, as shown in these photos from local residents.

The tent over the outdoor eating area at Sammy’s restaurant on Pearl Street in La Jolla toppled during high winds. (Richard Wolf)

The storm, the second in quick succession following one earlier in the weekend, made landfall in the late afternoon Sunday, spawning funnel clouds near Petco Park in downtown San Diego and Oceanside Harbor, as well as scattering bits of hail. The system intensified before dawn Monday, blanketing some mountains with snow.

La Jolla’s 24-hour rainfall total through 10:30 a.m. Monday was 0.37 inch, according to the National Weather Service. The community’s two-day rainfall total as of about 8:15 a.m. Sunday — a period including the earlier storm — was 0.40 inch.

Palm trees bend in the strong winds blowing through La Jolla the morning of Jan. 25. (Justin Maletic)

The weather service says skies will clear Tuesday and the weather will be relatively tranquil until Thursday or Friday, when another system drops in.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Gary Robbins contributed to this report. ◆