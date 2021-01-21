Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

1/10
Clouds play over the sea off the La Jolla coast.  (Penny Wilkes)
2/10
Waves crash at Windansea Beach during high tide.  (Kathryn Anthony)
3/10
A rainbow appears to end right at The Bishop’s School steeple on Dec. 28.  (Ryan Sayour)
4/10
Christmas Day in La Jolla ends with a picturesque sunset.  (Marta Raghavan)
5/10
Mark Heinrich prepares for a chilly winter swim at La Jolla Cove.  (Amy Heinrich)
6/10
A classic La Jolla sunset as palms dance in the breeze.  (Kevin Healy)
7/10
Two sea lions get some face time with each other while playing in La Jolla.  (Greg Jones)
8/10
Sky and sea almost match in this Jan. 7 coastal view.  (Ralf Swenson)
9/10
Scripps Pier forms a mirror image on the glassy shore.  (Rose Langford)
10/10
La Jolla High School senior Cali Liu offers a view of Cuvier Park.  (Cali Liu)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
