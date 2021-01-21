Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Clouds play over the sea off the La Jolla coast. (Penny Wilkes)
Waves crash at Windansea Beach during high tide. (Kathryn Anthony)
A rainbow appears to end right at The Bishop’s School steeple on Dec. 28. (Ryan Sayour)
Christmas Day in La Jolla ends with a picturesque sunset. (Marta Raghavan)
Mark Heinrich prepares for a chilly winter swim at La Jolla Cove. (Amy Heinrich)
A classic La Jolla sunset as palms dance in the breeze. (Kevin Healy)
Two sea lions get some face time with each other while playing in La Jolla. (Greg Jones)
Sky and sea almost match in this Jan. 7 coastal view. (Ralf Swenson)
Scripps Pier forms a mirror image on the glassy shore. (Rose Langford)
La Jolla High School senior Cali Liu offers a view of Cuvier Park. (Cali Liu)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
