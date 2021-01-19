La Jolla News Nuggets: Driveway food drive, aquarium virtual programs, reading program, more

Driveway food drive yields 130 jars of peanut butter

The freshman cadettes of La Jolla-based Girl Scout Troop 3869 collected 130 jars of peanut butter in December as part of a drive in their driveways.

The girls partnered with a charity that provides a backpack of food items for children facing food insecurity. Peanut butter is a highly sought-after item because it is high in protein and does not need to be refrigerated.

The girls posted signs in their driveways saying they were collecting jars of peanut butter in a socially distant way.



Birch Aquarium offers virtual programming for schools

Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla is offering 600 free virtual programs to local schools in need this year.

In response to a perceived learning loss created by pandemic-related school closures, Birch Aquarium’s education team adapted its Next Generation Science Standards-aligned Discovery Lab programs into new 30- and 45-minute virtual opportunities for prekindergarten through 12th-grade students. The Virtual School Group Programs are led by aquarium instructors and encourage students to ask questions and interact virtually with ocean creatures.

Scholarships for free virtual programs are available for Southern California schools through an online application.

Registration is open for Virtual School Group Programs for the 2020-21 school year. For more information on scholarships, the scholarship application and instructions for booking programs, visit aquarium.ucsd.edu, email birchaquariumprograms@ucsd.edu or call (858) 534-7336.



Library launches winter reading program

The La Jolla/Riford Library joins the city of San Diego public library system in its 2021 Winter Reading Challenge, themed “Books Like Us.” Residents of all ages can participate by reading five books or five hours and receive free passes to San Diego’s Museum of Us, free food and other prizes.

The program runs through Sunday, Feb. 28. Registration is open at sandiego.gov/public-library/kidsandteens/winterreading.



La Jolla Shores Association seeks board hopefuls

The La Jolla Shores Association is seeking candidates for its March 10 board elections. Board members meet monthly, currently on Zoom due to the pandemic, to discuss La Jolla Shores community issues.

Five board positions are open. Members serve three-year terms.

To be placed on the ballot, candidates are asked to email the association at ljsa.org@gmail.com with a five-line bio. An application is available at lajollashoresassociation.org under “Association info.”

Those with questions may email Joseph Dicks at jdicks@dicks-workmanlaw.com, Brian Earley at bearley1@san.rr.com or Dede Donovan at donovand@usfca.edu.



Better Business Bureau scholarships promote ethical behavior

The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Northwest has announced a scholarship program to encourage integrity and ethical behavior in the community. The BBB Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship will award five high school students $500 to $1,500 to be used for college tuition and expenses.

Students are asked to write a 400-word essay on “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in our Community.”

The scholarship program aligns with BBB’s annual Torch Awards for Ethics, which honor companies that uphold integrity throughout their operations.

To submit a scholarship application or learn more, visit torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 15. Winners will be announced at the Torch Awards for Ethics celebration in the fall.



Village merchants to participate in sidewalk sale to benefit homeless services

Several stores in The Village will donate proceeds from a sidewalk sale this weekend to Shoreline Community Services, an organization that serves the homeless population in La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, supported by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.

Participating stores include 2 Bella, 2nd Act West, The Ascot Shop, Balboa Candy, Bendls of La Jolla, Bowers Jewelers, Decker’s Dog + Cat, Geppetto’s Toys, J. McLaughlin, Mint, Rangoni Shoes, Sigi’s Boutique and Trianon Clothing & Lingerie.

J. McLaughlin manager Natalie Aguirre is spearheading the fundraiser.

The merchants are either donating a portion of the sidewalk sale proceeds to Shoreline, pledging a certain amount or donating supplies from a list provided by the organization.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆

