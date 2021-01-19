La Jolla crime and public safety news: Carbon monoxide alarm, coronavirus numbers, police blotter, more

Carbon monoxide alarm sparks evacuations at assisted-living facility

Residents of the Casa Loma Assisted Living facility in La Jolla were asked to evacuate following a carbon monoxide alarm at about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 15.

“The problem seemed to originate in the parking garage,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. “The residents were told they could shelter in place or evacuate, but there wasn’t a required evacuation.”

“We checked the levels of [carbon monoxide] and natural gas in the air to make sure there wasn’t any problem and requested SDG&E,” Munoz added.

No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 19, SDG&E had an appliance mechanic “assessing the situation” and making repairs, said Denice Menard, SDG&E communications manager.

She did not comment about the cause of the alarm, and Munoz referred questions about the cause to SDG&E.



Car crashes into hydrant on Camino de la Costa

No injuries were reported when a car crashed into a fire hydrant around 10 p.m. Jan. 17 on Camino de la Costa at Winamar Avenue in La Jolla. After water surged into the air, the water was temporarily shut off at 10:16 p.m.

Inquiries to police into the cause of the crash were not immediately returned.



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 16, ZIP code 92037 had 1,140 registered cases (up by 71 from last week) and 2,633.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Dec. 21

Felony grand theft: 4300 block Carla Way, midnight

Petty theft: 5700 block Soledad Mountain Road, 12:20 p.m.

Dec. 24

Petty theft: 700 block Tourmaline Street, 6 a.m.

Jan. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Chelsea Avenue, 3:25 a.m.

Jan. 3

Fraud: 1400 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 a.m.

Jan. 9

Grand theft: 1300 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10

Felony grand theft: 5100 block Cass Street, 12:01 a.m.

Vandalism: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 p.m.

Jan. 11

Felony vandalism: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 4 a.m.

Jan. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5700 block Rutgers Road, 1 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 700 block Prospect Street, 3:30 p.m.

Fraud: 6600 block Avenida La Reina, 4 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Wall Street, 9 p.m.

Jan. 13

Shoplifting: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6500 block Avenida Manana, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Playa del Norte, 5 p.m.

Jan. 15

Residential burglary: 7000 block Neptune Place, 8 p.m.

Jan. 16

Residential burglary: 7900 block Calle de la Plata, 6:52 p.m.

Simple battery: 1100 block Prospect Street, 7:22 p.m.

Vandalism: 400 block Palomar Avenue, 8 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆