Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 21-28

Thursday, Jan. 21

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, Jan. 22

• Las Patronas blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds and will receive a limited-edition San Diego Blood Bank T-shirt. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. James Syren will speak on being part of a zero-waste family. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Jan. 24

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 25

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, Jan. 26

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Jan. 27

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

