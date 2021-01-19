Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 21-28
Thursday, Jan. 21
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Friday, Jan. 22
• Las Patronas blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds and will receive a limited-edition San Diego Blood Bank T-shirt. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. James Syren will speak on being part of a zero-waste family. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 24
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Jan. 25
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
