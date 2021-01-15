Karl Strauss and San Diego Fly Rides leave The Village

The Village in La Jolla is losing two businesses: Karl Strauss Brewing Co. at 1044 Wall St. and San Diego Fly Rides bike shop at 7444 Girard Ave.

Karl Strauss has operated in La Jolla for more than 25 years but closed the location Jan. 11.

“We have some bittersweet news to share — we have closed our La Jolla brewpub,” a notice on its website reads. “Our lease has expired and the difficult decision was made not to renew it. The support we’ve gotten from you during the pandemic has been incredible. For that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The notice added that Karl Strauss’ Sorrento Mesa and 4S Ranch locations were open for to-go orders.

“We have a few new concepts that are ramping up this year and we determined that our resources could be best used by allocating them to support these new projects,” said Brian Skarin, marketing communications and events manager. “It was an opportunity to evolve as a company and continue to live up to our reputation as San Diego’s most loved craft brewery.”

San Diego Fly Rides is closing to move its facility to Poway, according to managing partner and former La Jolla Village Merchants Association board member Will Whittle.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure being part of the board … and we are excited to see the merchants association working together toward a better future in the community,” Whittle said in an email. “All the best and feel free to visit and ride with us anytime you’re in Poway.”

The La Jolla Light’s request for additional information, including the reason for the move, was not immediately returned.

LJVMA Executive Director Jodi Rudick said at the association’s Jan. 13 meeting that Fly Rides “has been a really important and iconic business to our community because they are a tour company. So they were bringing in tour groups on a very regular basis, so we are losing a destination management company, not just a company that sold bikes.” ◆