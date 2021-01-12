La Jolla News Nuggets: Dining permit, vaccinations, sidewalk sale, more

Shores outdoor dining gets permit to make Avenida de la Playa one way

In the latest move to help local restaurants recover financially during the coronavirus pandemic, the La Jolla Shores Association has acquired a permit from the city of San Diego to make one block of Avenida de la Playa one way going west.

The Shores’ outdoor dining program takes place on that block — between El Paseo Grande and Calle de la Plata — when restaurants are allowed to serve diners onsite, closing the street to vehicle traffic and enabling restaurants to place tables on the street and sidewalk.

However, restaurants have not been able to operate in-person dining since early December, when falling regional hospital intensive care capacity triggered additional state restrictions.

Previously, Avenida de la Playa had been closed 24 hours daily, with the participating restaurants paying for a security guard nightly to move the barricades in case an emergency vehicle has to go down the street.

The new permit came through the city Special Events & Filming Department on Jan. 7 and is valid through 2021 — as long as coronavirus restrictions are in place. It means the restaurants, once they are allowed to open, can remove the barricades after closing each night. The restaurants also will be responsible for replacing the barricades to close the street before they open.

Removing the security guard will save the restaurants “a considerable amount of money,” LJSA member Phil Wise said.

LJSA will now attend to getting temporary signage to indicate the change to one-way traffic.



UCSD helping county at coronavirus ‘vaccination super station’

Patty Maysent, chief executive of UC San Diego Health, walks through a registration tent at a coronavirus “vaccination super station” for health care workers near Petco Park in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Driven by demands from medical professionals, San Diego County is partnering with UC San Diego and the San Diego Padres to launch its biggest coronavirus vaccination effort to date.

Starting this week, a “vaccination super station” occupies the tailgate parking lot across from Petco Park. The aim, officials said, is to put at least 5,000 shots into the arms of medical workers daily on a drive-through basis.

UCSD staff and volunteers are administering vaccines and overseeing operations.

UCSD has been working to find volunteers from inside and outside the university to help with the effort. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



Village merchants to participate in sidewalk sale to benefit homeless services

Several stores in The Village will donate proceeds from an upcoming sidewalk sale to Shoreline Community Services, an organization that serves the homeless population in La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

So far, 13 stores have said they will participate in the sidewalk sale, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, supported by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.

The stores are 2 Bella, 2nd Act West, The Ascot Shop, Balboa Candy, Bendls of La Jolla, Bowers Jewelers, Decker’s Dog + Cat, Geppetto’s Toys, J. McLaughlin, Mint, Rangoni Shoes, Sigi’s Boutique and Trianon Clothing & Lingerie.

J. McLaughlin manager Natalie Aguirre is spearheading the fundraiser.

The merchants are either donating a portion of the sidewalk sale proceeds to Shoreline, pledging a certain amount or donating supplies from a list provided by the organization.



La Jolla gallery showing Manny Farber’s ‘From the Mid-Eighties’

Manny Farber’s 1985 painting “From the Mid-Eighties” is on display at One by Quint Gallery in La Jolla. (Courtesy)

One by Quint Gallery at 7722 Girard Ave. in La Jolla is showing Manny Farber’s 1985 painting “From the Mid-Eighties” through Sunday, Jan. 24.

The tabletop composition is composed of four panels within two frames, scattered with the everyday objects that Farber came to be known for. Handwritten notes covered the surface with thoughts carved into paint.

Farber, who retired from teaching in the UC San Diego visual arts department in 1987 after a career in painting and writing, continued to paint at his studio in Leucadia until his death in 2008.

The exhibition’s concept is to show only one work of art at a time to encourage the idea of “slow art,” in which viewers can spend up to an hour with a single work.

The gallery is taking appointments for private, socially distanced viewings. Email glad@quintgallery.com or text (858) 454-3409.



La Jolla fitness coach runs pier to pier for charity

La Jolla personal trainer Travis Parkyn started the new year with a show of fitness and philanthropy. On Jan. 3 he ran from the Oceanside Pier through La Jolla to the Ocean Beach Pier to raise money for San Diego Youth Services.

Parkyn, a coach at Orangetheory Fitness La Jolla, raised more than $2,800 through his Facebook page and the 36-mile run.



Walls going up on new Scripps Park restroom

Walls on the new Scripps Park Pavilion restroom facility are expected to be constructed soon, and work that started earlier this month on the foundation and structural elements will continue. The project is scheduled for completion this summer.

The new facility, initially approved in 2014, will have more single-stall unisex toilets, benches, outdoor showers, disabled-accessible toilets and indoor showers, and storage for beach equipment.



Blood drive set for Jan. 22 in La Jolla

La Jolla philanthropic group Las Patronas and the San Diego Blood Bank are teaming up for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Dan McKinney Family YMCA parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave., La Jolla.

An appointment and photo identification are required to donate blood. All donors will receive a San Diego Blood Bank 70th-anniversary T-shirt. Each blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The blood bank will be presented with a $73,000 check from Las Patronas that will go toward the purchase of a new bloodmobile.

To make an appointment to donate, visit sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or call (619) 400-8251.



J. McLaughlin gives $514 to Las Patronas

Following a three-day event during which clothing retailer J. McLaughlin in The Village pledged 20 percent of proceeds to Las Patronas, store manager Natalie Aguirre said $514 would go to the La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group.

The event was held both in person and virtually.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆