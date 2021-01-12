La Jolla crime and public safety news: Local coronavirus cases top 1,000; police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 10, ZIP code 92037 had 1,069 registered cases (up by 113 from last week) and 2,469.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Dec. 30

Fraud: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6200 block Dowling Drive, 10 p.m.

Dec. 31

Felony vehicle theft: 5100 block Cass Street, 12:44 a.m.

Jan. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1900 block Spindrift Drive, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1800 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:55 p.m.

Jan. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Paseo Dorado, 1:35 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7600 block Herschel Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

Petty theft: 1200 block Pearl Street, 11:30 a.m.

Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death: 1300 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:21 p.m. Additional details were unavailable.

Jan. 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Sapphire Street, 12:12 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Turquoise Street, 10 p.m.

Jan. 6

Felony vandalism: 1900 block Spindrift Drive, 9:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, noon

Jan. 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6200 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 5:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8

Felony vehicle theft: 1700 block Archer Street, 7:30 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1500 block El Paso Real, 6:20 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Virginia Way, 6:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Bonair Place, 9 p.m.

Simple battery: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

Jan. 9

Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Felony vehicle theft: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Sea Lane, 10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆