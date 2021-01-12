Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 14-21
Friday, Jan. 15
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 17
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Filmmaker Sally Colon-Petree will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com
Thursday, Jan. 21
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
