Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 14-21

Friday, Jan. 15

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Jan. 17

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Filmmaker Sally Colon-Petree will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 20

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Jan. 21

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

