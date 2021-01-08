La Jolla Business Roundup: 3 new restaurants, Spectrum store, more

With the new year come new businesses in La Jolla. One opened the first week of January and others plan to open in coming months.

Here’s a rundown of some local business happenings:



El Avocado

Hoping to dispel preconceived notions of what vegan and plant-based food can be, El Avocado opened Jan. 4 at 1025 Prospect St. The restaurant, featuring soups, salads, wraps, sandwiches, smoothies and locally sourced coffee and tea, is open for takeout from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Acknowledging that some people have apprehension when it comes to plant-based foods, owner and executive chef Shanti Claydon said El Avocado focuses on making delicious food that “opens people’s minds” to vegan eating.

“We’re not just for ‘plant people’ but all people,” she said. “We’re confident you’ll like it no matter what your diet. Even if you eat one plant-based meal a day, you are doing something good for your body and good for the planet.”

Signature items include the vegan cheesesteak sandwich, which is made from seitan, cashew cheese sauce, peppers, onions and mushrooms, and the Chakra Wrap, made with hummus, quinoa, red peppers, avocado, tomato, spinach and a turmeric tahini sauce that Claydon says looks like a rainbow when you cut or bite into it.

Learn more at elavocados.com.



Semola – The Ambrogio15 Pasta Bar

Eyeing the former Prep Kitchen space at 7556 Fay Ave., Semola Pasta is planning to open later this year as Semola – The Ambrogio15 Pasta Bar. Semola is currently in the Little Italy Food Hall in downtown San Diego.

A social media post says the menu will feature “several modern pasta dishes ... some special dishes inspired by our hometown of Milano, and, of course, our natural and biodynamic wines.”

Details will be posted as they become available at facebook.com/semolapastasd and instagram.com/semolapastasd.



The Kebab Shop

Fresh off the opening of a location in Point Loma in 2020, San Diego-based Middle Eastern fast-casual chain The Kebab Shop is working on a La Jolla outpost set to open early this year.

The newest location will be in the space that last housed Daphne’s Greek restaurant in La Jolla Village Square at 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. Like other branches, The Kebab Shop’s menu will consist of shawarma sandwiches, shish kebab and rotisserie plates, Iskender kebab, saffron rice and a selection of fresh salads.

For more information, visit thekebabshop.com.



Spectrum Mobile

A new Spectrum store has opened at 8843 Villa La Jolla Drive to offer the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile.

The new La Jolla store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing is required in the store, and occupancy is managed by store employees.



Palomar Holdings

La Jolla-based insurance company Palomar Holdings Inc. has appointed Angela Grant as its chief legal officer.

Grant has more than 30 years of operational and legal experience in the insurance industry and will oversee all in-house and corporate counsel duties. She also will play a prominent role in regulatory, compliance and strategic matters, according to a statement.

Grant most recently was chief legal and innovation officer at CSE Insurance Group.



Berkshire Hathaway

Shannon Mahoney, a luxury specialist with an extensive portfolio of San Diego residential and commercial real estate transactions, has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties office in La Jolla.

Mahoney is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

When she has the time, she teaches Zumba and dance-fusion classes. She also is taking Spanish lessons to better communicate with her clients who speak the language.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆