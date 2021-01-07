Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Motorcyclist, 19, killed in La Jolla crash

Patrol police car
(File)
By City News Service
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in La Jolla on Jan. 7.

The man was headed north in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road when he lost control of his 2019 Honda sport bike at about 1:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The motorcycle crashed into a center-divider wall, hurling the rider onto the other side of the street, where he was struck by a southbound 2014 Acura SUV, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, died at the scene. ◆

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

