Motorcyclist, 19, killed in La Jolla crash

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in La Jolla on Jan. 7.

The man was headed north in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road when he lost control of his 2019 Honda sport bike at about 1:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The motorcycle crashed into a center-divider wall, hurling the rider onto the other side of the street, where he was struck by a southbound 2014 Acura SUV, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, died at the scene. ◆