La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 3, ZIP code 92037 had 956 registered cases (up by 123 from last week) and 2,208.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Dec. 10

Felony vehicle theft: 1800 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 9 p.m.

Dec. 16

Felony grand theft: 5200 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, noon

Dec. 17

Petty theft: 1000 block Loring Street, noon

Dec. 23

Commercial burglary: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:20 a.m.

Dec. 25

Felony grand theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:45 a.m.

Dec. 27

Commercial burglary: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 a.m.

Dec. 28

Driving under the influence: 2500 block Hidden Valley Road, 8:02 a.m.

Commercial robbery: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 9:22 p.m.

Dec. 30

Tampering with vehicle: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 3:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6400 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 5 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

Driving under the influence: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:24 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Muirlands Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block Electric Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Felony grand theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:45 a.m.

Residential burglary: 400 block Retaheim Way, 3:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 4 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 6600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7200 block Rue Michael, 11:04 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

Jan. 1

Felony vandalism: 400 block Nautilus Street, 1 a.m.

Jan. 2

Felony vehicle theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 a.m.

Jan. 3

Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:01 a.m.

Driving under the influence: 1300 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:08 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆