Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 7-14

Thursday, Jan. 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Jan. 8

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. District 4 county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will speak. For the Zoom link, email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 10

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 11

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Jan. 12

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Elise Webster, development director for Rady Children’s Hospital, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 13

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆

