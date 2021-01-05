Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 7-14
Thursday, Jan. 7
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Jan. 8
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. District 4 county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will speak. For the Zoom link, email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan. 10
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Jan. 11
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Elise Webster, development director for Rady Children’s Hospital, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
