La Jolla News Nuggets: View Reservoir, business aid, holiday meals, more

The San Diego Development Services Department has prepared a draft environmental impact report for the La Jolla View Reservoir replacement project and is inviting public comments about the document through Monday, Feb. 15.

The draft EIR and associated technical appendices have been placed on the city of San Diego website and can be accessed at sandiego.gov/ceqa/draft under the heading “California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) notices and documents.”

The project would replace the 990,000-gallon, partially above ground Exchange Place Reservoir and the 720,000-gallon La Jolla View Reservoir, an above-ground water storage tank, with a new 3.1-million-gallon reservoir in La Jolla Heights Natural Park above the La Jolla Country Club area. The existing reservoirs and the Exchange Place pump station would be demolished and their sites would be returned to historical contours with native vegetation.

The planned new reservoir would be entirely buried except for access hatches and control and data acquisition equipment.



Small businesses can seek additional relief through state grant program

Small businesses and nonprofits harmed by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns can apply until just before midnight Wednesday, Jan. 13, for additional funding through a new California grant program.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that $500 million in grant funds would be available for California businesses. The money is meant to supplement additional aid offered through the federal stimulus bill that President Donald Trump signed Dec. 27.

Businesses can apply to receive funding through the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program’s website, careliefgrant.com.

The aid will not be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the state said; claims will not be reviewed until after the application deadline. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



Community Center delivers holiday meals to isolated seniors, others

La Jolla Community Center marketing director Barbara Graf heads out to deliver chef-prepared meals to senior citizens during Christmas week. (Courtesy)

La Jolla Community Center staff and volunteers delivered 75 chef-prepared meals to isolated senior citizens and Community Center members during Christmas week, funded by a grant from the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

The meals, prepared by chef Nikki Schaeffer, were accompanied by desserts and fresh produce from a local farm and were “one way we could really show seniors in our community that there’s someone that cares about them, especially during the pandemic,” said Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick. “Our mission is to help isolated seniors during this critical time.”

LJCC member Steven Nagler said he and his aunt enjoyed the “fabulous dinners” and appreciated the flowers with the package. “We are incredibly grateful for the center’s constant spirit of generosity,” he said.

Member Sharon Beckas said she “forgot what wonderful flavors food has when cooked with love and care.”

LJCC Executive Director Nancy Walters said, “Our goal in the next year is to implement programs like this one ... to connect with isolated seniors and find ways to meet their needs with care and compassion.”



Community Center adds new board member

Marilyn Adler Lindberg has joined the board of the La Jolla Community Center. (Courtesy)

The La Jolla Community Center has named Marilyn Adler Lindberg, a former university lecturer, author, teacher, entrepreneur and marketing specialist, to its board of directors.

Lindberg’s background includes lecturing for Queens College in New York City and the UC San Diego Rady School of Business in communications. She also founded several companies.

Lindberg said she looks forward to contributing her skills and entrepreneurship as a board member and has “a passion for launching unique fundraising projects for nonprofits and initiating cause-related marketing campaigns. Since the Community Center is already doing great work, my focus and contributions in the areas of brand awareness, membership growth and vital partnerships with corporations and other organizations can only mean growth on a grander scale for the center.”



San Diego launches analysis that could revive polystyrene foam ban

A year after San Diego halted enforcement of the city’s controversial ban on polystyrene foam food containers and similar products, city officials have launched a comprehensive analysis that could revive the ban.

The California Restaurant Association, which aggressively opposed the ban as an unfair hardship for small restaurants that still use foam products, filed suit in spring 2019 contending that San Diego failed to fully analyze the impact of the ban.

City officials in late 2019 announced they would halt enforcement, just before the ban took full effect, so they could conduct

the analysis. The environmental impact report will look at the impact of the new law on pollution, traffic and other elements of the environment. It is expected to be complete by this summer, so enforcement of the ban could resume.

Local environmentalists believe the analysis will determine that the ban would have a positive impact on the environment because polystyrene, which is not biodegradable, has been blamed for poisoning fish and other marine life and damaging the health of people who eat seafood.

The lawsuit filed by the restaurant association contends the ban would damage the environment by requiring restaurants to use heavier replacement packaging instead of the foam containers. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



Pro Kids names La Jollan Julie Dubick as executive director

La Jolla’s Julie Dubick is the new executive director of Pro Kids - First Tee, San Diego. (Courtesy)

Pro Kids - First Tee, San Diego has named Julie Dubick of La Jolla as its new executive director.

Pro Kids is a nonprofit organization that serves needy youths by promoting character development, life skills and values through education and the game of golf.

Dubick, who was chief of staff to former San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders and a former partner in the law firm Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, is a partner at H.G. Consulting Group and an adjunct professor at California Western School of Law.

She also is a former board chairwoman for San Diego’s Monarch School and a founder and former president of the San Diego Women’s Foundation.

Dubick said in a statement that “2021 will be our opportunity to play a larger role in the community by expanding the number of students we serve, adding new academic programs in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] and financial literacy, and promoting and diversifying the game of golf.”

— La Jolla Light staff compiled this report. ◆