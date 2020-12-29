UC San Diego names 2020-22 Changemaker faculty fellows

The Changemaker Faculty Fellows Program at UC San Diego has named 16 faculty members in its 2020-22 cohort.

The two-year development program enables faculty members to build a network committed to addressing real-world challenges through their teaching. Fellows receive a $10,000 faculty development award over the two years.

Fellows are selected in a competitive review process after submitting a project proposal that illustrates its potential impact on student engagement, among other requirements.

Each fellow’s project gives students the opportunity to learn from and work with community members to make a difference in their region, as well as nationally and abroad.

Here are the 2020-22 fellows and their projects:

• Theresa J. Ambo’s education studies project, in partnership with members of the Kumeyaay Nation, will develop an undergraduate course that aims to redefine the UC San Diego campus’s relationship to its place — such as land, territory and geography — and Indigenous peoples.

• Lisa G. Adams and Dovi Kacev’s project for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography will partner with the Ocean Discovery Institute to offer a directed group studies course focused on mentoring elementary students and fostering their love of the ocean and interest in a career in science.

• Amy Vatne Bintliff‘s education studies project aims to support young people’s well-being and mental health. She has introduced an arts-based curriculum that is supported by UC San Diego mentors enrolled in service-learning courses in the department of education studies.

• Alexander Fattal’s communication project will bring students together with participants and teaching artists from the AjA Project, a media arts nonprofit based in City Heights. The project aims to build community and solidarity across San Diego through the creation of audio-visual works that enable participants to reflect on the impact of COVID-19.

• Mariko Cavey, Clarissa Reese and Farrell Ackerman’s human developmental sciences project intends to build a deeper understanding of social justice visions and identify how students can best collaborate with community partners amid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and recent demonstrations for racial justice.

Maziar Ghazinejad’s mechanical and aerospace engineering project seeks to engage with peer educators and student leaders to organize a community-based learning initiative. Among its objectives are conveying the community benefits of STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math), demonstrating proper learning techniques for first-time learners and delivering the broad education necessary to understand the impact of engineering solutions in a global, economic, environmental and societal context.

• Simeon Man, Yến Lê Espiritu, Luis Alvarez, Cristela Garcia-Spitz and Alanna Aiko Moore’s history, ethnic studies and UC San Diego Library project seeks to curate an oral history collection that documents the experiences, perspectives and memories of understudied racial and ethnic communities in San Diego. The collection will be preserved at the library.

• Lisa Porter and Matthew Herbst’s theater and dance project combines perspectives from history and the performing arts and includes engagement with local, national and global disability advocates. The fellows aim to facilitate accessible activities for community members through partnerships with local disability-centered and performing arts organizations.

To learn more, visit changemaker.ucsd.edu. ◆