Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 31-Jan. 7

Friday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

Sunday, Jan. 3

• La Jolla chapter of National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., parking lot at 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. All donors will receive a San Diego Blood Bank 70th-anniversary T-shirt. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Jan. 5

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Steve Weitzen, Rotary District 5340 governor, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Thursday, Jan. 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

