La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 26, ZIP code 92037 had 833 registered cases (up by 56 from last week) and 1,924.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip.



Police blotter

Dec. 13

Felony grand theft: 400 block Prospect Street, 2 p.m.

Dec. 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Prospect Street, 3:07 a.m.

Dec. 19

Petty theft: 5400 block Taft Avenue, 4 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1000 block Loring Street, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 7 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia: 300 block Midway Street, 9:50 a.m.

Petty theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 2 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 2:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

Dec. 21

Drunk in public: 2300 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:01 a.m.

Battery: 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 1 p.m. A woman reportedly assaulted her boyfriend with a glass bottle.

Felony vehicle theft: Dawes Street at Loring Street, 3 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 900 bock La Jolla Rancho Road, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 4900 block Cass Street, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 1 p.m. A person reportedly called another a racial slur and the other person hit him on the head with an unknown object. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Dec. 24

Residential burglary: 2300 block Rue de Anne, 2 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Pacific View Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:11 p.m.

Simple battery: 700 block Turquoise Street, 3:30 p.m.

Vandalism: 7500 block Eads Avenue: 10:45 p.m.

Dec. 25

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Archer Street, 5:45 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆