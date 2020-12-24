Enhance La Jolla plants 21 jacaranda trees along Pearl Street

Enhance La Jolla completed a pilot project to plant 21 jacaranda trees along Pearl Street the week of Dec. 21, culminating right before Christmas.

In collaboration with The Village Garden Club of La Jolla, the effort is intended to help beautify the community with strategic placement of trees in existing empty tree wells and dirt patches along one of the most heavily traveled streets in the neighborhood.

“In a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and upheaval throughout the country, it is our hope that this project will help shine a bright spot in the community,” said Ed Witt, Enhance La Jolla board chairman. “This effort represents the continuing evolution of a neighborhood that has banded together through the ups and downs the year 2020 has brought.”

The Pearl Street pilot planting project began with the garden club purchasing jacaranda trees and donating them to Enhance La Jolla in a program funded by donations of $50 from garden club members and members of the public wishing to plant a tree to honor a loved one.

Donated jacaranda trees are pictured ready to be planted. (Courtesy)

Since its inception in 1986, the garden club’s jacaranda planting program has placed more than 2,240 trees in public spaces throughout San Diego. Members were inspired to start the program by famed horticulturalist Kate Sessions, who planted jacarandas in front the Marston House in Balboa Park.

Bonita-based Pacific Landcare installed the Pearl Street trees. Enhance La Jolla will maintain the trees and pay the costs associated with their ongoing care.

Crews from Pacific Landcare work to install new jacaranda trees along Pearl Street. (Courtesy)

Following the Pearl Street pilot planting project, a tree-planting schedule could be developed for the entire area that Enhance La Jolla administers through the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.

The schedule would follow city of San Diego guidance and help further the city’s Climate Action Plan goal to increase the citywide tree canopy coverage to 35 percent by 2035.

The next Enhance La Jolla board meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 21 online, will include a presentation by an expert from the city on the potential value of planting trees in urban areas based on carbon reduction capabilities and aesthetic appeal. Learn more at enhancelajolla.org. ◆