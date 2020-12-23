Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A surf rockin’ Santa is spotted along Nautilus Street as he prepares for another sunny La Jolla Christmas. (Phyllis Thomson)
Santa’s beach elves? No, these are members of Fearless Dance Company gathering by the churning water at Windansea. (Kathryn Anthony)
Friends of Windansea member Melinda Merryweather holds a new wreath for the Windansea Beach shack for this holiday season. (Debbie Beacham)
Sunset paints the clouds off Windansea. (Mark Romano)
An orange sunrise is seen from the decorated corner of Prospect Street and Girard Avenue on Dec. 8. (Justin Maletic)
Nature creates a work of art at sunset, as seen from the end of Sea Lane. (Dale Malabarba)
Crashing waves hit the wall at the Children’s Pool. (George Taylor)
Clouds shroud the sun as it gets lower in the sky, giving the La Jolla coast an unusually ominous look. (Teri Kidon)
A pink sunset and palms near the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. (Mia DeGroot)
The setting sun peeks through clouds off the La Jolla coast. (Barry Levine)
Debbie Schroeder captured this “surreal” sunset from Bird Rock. (Debbie Schroeder)
A fiery sunset casts a glow over La Jolla Shores, as pictured by 8-year-old Rivka Bowers. (Rivka Bowers)
Swimmers take a dip at the Children’s Pool on a warm afternoon Nov. 16. (Joan Plaehn)
Cindy Wollaeger found this century-old photo among her mother’s things. It shows David, Louise and Alan Paulson visiting La Jolla from Minneapolis. (Cindy Wollaeger)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
