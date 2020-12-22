Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 24-31
Sunday, Dec. 27
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
