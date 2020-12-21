La Jolla crime and public safety news: Sexual battery, attempted kidnapping case, more

Woman is sexually assaulted at Black’s Beach

The San Diego Police Department is seeking a suspect after a report of sexual battery by a naked man at Black’s Beach in La Jolla on Dec. 16.

A woman was jogging on the beach when a man slapped her buttocks twice and grabbed her in the genital area before she broke free and called for help, according to a police news release.

Officers from the Police Department’s Northern Division responded but could not find the man, police said.

The man was described as Black, 30 to 40 years old with short or no hair and an earring in one ear.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sex-crimes unit at (619) 531-2210.



Man accused of kidnapping attempt to stand trial

A man accused in an attempted kidnapping in La Jolla has been found mentally competent to stand trial and faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 29.

Authorities say a man tried to take a toddler from a nanny Oct. 14 in a park at 6170 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. after saying she was Hispanic and the child was White and that she “can’t have the baby.”

The nanny fought off the would-be kidnapper and he fled, police said.

Suspect Michael Hudson was arrested hours later after he was seen in the water along a rocky area near La Jolla Cove. He was accused of attempted kidnapping and battery, along with a hate crime because of the racial statements to the nanny. He also was charged with false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Damian Lowe, representing Hudson, told San Diego County Superior Court Judge Laura Halgren that he didn’t think Hudson was mentally competent to understand court proceedings. Halgren ordered Hudson to be given a psychiatric exam Dec. 3, and another judge considered the exam report Dec. 17.

Hudson was found competent to stand trial after the exam.



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Dec. 20, ZIP code 92037 had 777 registered cases (up by 66 from last week) and 1,795.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip.

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911. (File)

Police blotter

Nov. 20

Fraud: 500 block Coast Boulevard, noon

Dec. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7000 block Fairway Road, 8:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 400 block Rosemont Street, 10:55 p.m.

Dec. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:50 p.m.

Dec. 11

Felony vandalism: 6400 block Campina Place, 3 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 5900 block Beaumont Avenue, 5:53 a.m.

Dec. 13

Felony grand theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 2 p.m.

Dec. 14

Commercial burglary: 400 block Prospect Street, 12:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Palomar Avenue, 6:15 a.m.

Dec. 17

Fraud: 7900 block Caminito del Cid, 8 a.m.

Residential burglary: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 2 p.m.

Residential robbery (no weapon): 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:48 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Vista de la Playa, 8 p.m.

Dec. 18

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 4:11 a.m.

Dec. 19

Vandalism: 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 9:38 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and local reports ◆