Community Hero: Grant Bonebrake champions those with rare diseases and wins national award

In fifth grade, La Jolla resident Grant Bonebrake underwent a school-required hearing test, in which students push a button when they hear a sound. Grant waited a second to hear the sound and push the button. Then a few seconds. Then a minute. Then a few minutes.

He waited there with the device in his hand, but never heard the sound.

Grant and his mother Lisa found an audiologist to further test his hearing, who told the Bonebrake family Grant would need hearing aids after 11 years of normal hearing.

With a family history of kidney disease, Lisa Bonebrake searched online for “kidney disease and hearing loss” and discovered Alport Syndrome, a rare disease that causes kidneys to decline in function over time and frequently results in hearing loss and/or vision abnormalities.

Grant underwent a biopsy – on his 12th birthday – which confirmed he did have Alport Syndrome. That’s where his journey toward rare disease awareness and advocacy began. And while his work is nowhere near done, Grant, now 18, was recently awarded the Rare Disease Legislative Advocates’ RareVoice “Abbey” Award for Federal or State Advocacy by a Teenager by the Alport Syndrome Foundation, during a virtual ceremony held Dec. 10.

Grant has been involved with the Foundation – and other similar organizations – since middle school, starting with support group meetings for other children his age going through the changes associated with the disease. These meetings, he said, “helped a lot” because “I was a very active kid … and to go from that to managing hearing aids, new medications and their negative side effects was a big change and it helped to meet people that understood that.”

To start a positive change, and moved by the support group meetings, “I wanted to do everything I could to help with Alport Syndrome. I was to spread the word, raise funds, whatever I could.”

And he did.

Grant has spent the last six years speaking out about Alport Syndrome and the need for legislative changes to support those with it and other rare diseases. At 14, he addressed politicians on Capitol Hill as the guest of the National Kidney Foundation.

“Grant was really great about connecting his story to the legislation, specifically the Living Donor Protection Act,” his mother, Lisa Bonebrake, said. “He just so easily connects with people and it doesn’t matter what your rare disease is, whatever comes with it, Grant can cut through that and bring people together and I am so proud of that.”

Introduced in the U.S. Senate in February 2019, the Living Donor Protection Act would prohibit discrimination based on an individual’s status as a living organ donor in the offering, issuance, cancellation, coverage, price, or any other condition of a life-insurance policy, disability-insurance policy or long-term-care insurance policy. The bill also specifically includes recovery from organ-donation surgery as a serious health condition that entitles covered private-sector and federal civil-service employees to medical leave.

His junior year, he was accepted to be in the Young Adult Representatives of Rare Disease Legislation program to speak at various legislative levels.

In addition to addressing legislators, Grant said he wanted to reach families one by one to make them feel less alone. “Every single person matters to me,” he said.

As such, Grant said he wants to continue to work with these groups “for as long as I can” and continue to advocate. “I want to work my way up through these foundations. On a recent college application, under ‘possible future,’ I put National Kidney Foundation president. I see myself on this path for a while because its meaningful and I want to live my life doing what’s good for myself and for other people. That’s what I’ve worked for a while. You expect to tire of this after a while, but I love it. All of it. I know I am doing my part.”

Through this work, Lisa said she has seen a “transformation” in her son. “There is a real joy for his dad and I to watch him go through this, from a young man with a heavy serious diagnosis and heavy burden, and transitioning from a hearing world to a non-hearing world without his hearing aids. To watch him accept and embrace … this and watching him help other young people has been great to watch.”

She added that she loves the name of the award Grant received because “he uses his voice to encourage legislators to include the voice of the patient in all of this. When a young man walks into their meetings and says, ‘This affects me, this affects my family, this affects my life’ … it makes a really big difference. It’s not always easy to tell your story when your whole life changes and you have to wear hearing aids in middle school and high school. It’s brave and inspiring to watch him do that.”

Learn more about Alport Syndrome and the work the Alport Syndrome Foundation is doing at alportsyndrome.org.

(Daniel K. Lew)

The La Jolla Light’s Community Heroes series for the holiday period highlights people who aren’t often in the news but make a difference in the lives of others. ◆