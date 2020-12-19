La Jolla High School announces new vice principal: Joe Cavaiola

Following Tony Meeks’ retirement this month, La Jolla High School has a new vice principal: Joe Cavaiola.

Cavaiola has been at LJHS for 18 years, serving as the Associated Student Body adviser as well as the current social studies department chair. He also teaches Advanced Placement macroeconomics and AP U.S. government.

Moving to the role of vice principal, he said, is “a surreal experience. I’m really lucky. This is a thing I’m pretty proud of. I think of all the people who helped me get here; there are a lot of thank you’s I have to give out. I’m pretty blessed.”

Cavaiola will join La Jolla High’s other vice principal, Cindy Ueckert.

Cavaiola and his family live in La Jolla; Cavaiola himself grew up here.

Cavaiola said he is most “looking forward to working with kids. That’s always been my true passion.” The native La Jollan who still lives here with his wife and two daughters, added, “when I think back to when I started this whole journey as a teacher, 20 years ago, I think about my parents who are lifelong educators and all the stories I’ve heard along the way. Connecting with kids, connecting with young people has been my whole goal in this process, so whether it’s being a role model or making sure that I’m present, that’s what I want to do.”

Cavaiola will assume the role of vice principal in January 2021, although a specific start date has not yet been announced.

LJHS Principal Chuck Podhorsky said in an email to the La Jolla Light that Cavaiola “has been part of the Viking family for the past 18 years and brings a great deal of experience in his roles as a teacher leader and ASB adviser. He knows our students and faculty well and is uniquely qualified to help continue LJHS’s tradition of excellence.” ◆