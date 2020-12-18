Three La Jolla Vikings honored at makeshift ‘signing day’

La Jolla High School hosted a special “signing day” ceremony for its Viking football players the morning of Dec. 16. Max Smith (United States Naval Academy), Alessandro Demoreno (Davidson College) and Diego Solis (University of Chicago) each had the opportunity to sign their letters of intent in front of family and supporters, outside and at a social distance.

Each of the student’s letter of intent commits them to play football for a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) college for at least one academic year. Once a student athlete signs a letter of intent, it is faxed to the college, and no other college may recruit that student.

Signing Day is a ceremonial event that provides a public platform for these athletes to sign their letters in front of family and friends. It has previously been held at the Hall of Champions in Balboa Park and Petco Park downtown.

Football players typically get their own Signing Day, after athletes from other sports have their ceremony. This year, 17 La Jolla student-athletes participated in the reconfigured National Signing Day on Nov. 11, at a drive-in event at Petco Park that was modified this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. ◆