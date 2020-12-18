‘Come dine with us’: Judge’s ruling leads some local eateries to reopen for onsite dining

Following a Dec. 16 ruling and a Dec. 17 clarification from a San Diego County Superior Court judge that restrictions limiting restaurants to takeout service are no longer applicable, several La Jolla restaurants have reopened their doors for dining service.

Restaurants, along with several other businesses, were asked to close their doors at midnight Dec. 6 to in-person dining after the state enacted regional closures based on the region’s hospital intensive care capacity dropping below 15 percent.

Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled in a case filed by adult entertainment clubs that the state and county had not provided sufficient evidence that restaurants and live entertainment venues operating with safety measures in place contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

County officials announced late Dec. 16 that they would no longer enforce restrictions against restaurants and live entertainment venues.

A short while after the judgment and the county’s announcement, some La Jolla restaurants announced plans to reopen their doors. Wheat & Water in Bird Rock posted on Instagram Dec. 16 it would be open for business starting Dec. 17. “It’s unlawful to close us down when we wear masks, social distance, wash hands and abide by every other law,” the post read. “Come dine with us.”

Wheat & Water did not respond to requests for additional comment.

Osteria Romantica is open for outdoor dining Dec. 17. (Daniel K. Lew)

Osteria Romantica in The Shores also posted on Instagram Dec. 17 it would be open for business starting that night. Owner Fabio Speziali said in an email to the La Jolla Light, “we will be open for outdoor only for now, until I understand exactly what are the limits of the law.”

The La Valencia hotel in The Village posted on Instagram Dec. 17 they were reopen for dine-in service that day. In a statement to the Light, general manager Summer Shoemaker said: “We are delighted to bring back many of our restaurant team members to serve our dining community safely and we will continue to follow all COVID-19 cleaning and sanitation protocols. We will also continue to provide to-go dining for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.”

Beaumont’s in Bird Rock, which implemented a drive-through a few days before in response to the regional closures, “will keep the drive-through and offer outside tables” starting Dec. 17, owner Megan Heine said.

Heine, who also owns Brockton Villa in The Village, said Brockton Villa would reopen Saturday, Dec. 19 for outside dining. “We will offer a more cafe-style service to start,” she said.

The week before the ruling was announced, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association distributed an online petition started by restauranteurs and retailers in Little Italy, asking that outdoor dining resume at facilities that can safely offer it. Over the course of two emails, LJVMA Executive Director Jodi Rudick encouraged business owners to sign.

A summary statement reads, “On behalf of the merchants in La Jolla and the over 7,000 San Diego County residents employed in La Jolla Village prior to COVID-19, we would like to add our support of this resolution.

“Many of our merchants went to great expense to meet necessary state, city and [Centers for Disease control] requirements to offer and build-out outdoor dining and shopping options since the City of San Diego released its Temporary Outdoor Business Permit program COVID-19. Further, the City of San Diego recently released a memo extending these permits through September 2021 which sparked new interest and investment in the program for additional merchants in recent weeks.

“The governor’s recent stay-at-home orders have shut down these outdoor dining expansions at a crucial time for our merchants, also shutting down their ability to recoup costs associated with expansions.

“Our business will continue to follow guidelines and safety measure as required by the safe opening plans the county put in place previously. We understand there is a surge in COVID cases but see no evidence that outdoor business expansions have led to the surge.”

In response to Wohlfeil’s ruling, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement that read “the City of San Diego is working closely with the county and the state to determine the implications of Judge Wohlfeil’s ruling. No one wants our small businesses to be closed, but the science and data are showing a dire trend in hospitalizations and deaths. Over 1,200 have died in San Diego County and the ICU capacity in Southern California has dropped to zero.

“We have a collective obligation to accept the personal responsibility of keeping each other safe. I am asking San Diegans to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and order to-go to support small businesses. The health of our local economy hinges on the health of San Diegans.”

The Light reached out to District 1 City Councilman Joe LaCava for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

—Ashley Mackin-Solomon and the San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report. ◆

