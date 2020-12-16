La Jollan asks others to join in ringing a bell for unity on Christmas Eve

Johanna Isaacs, a La Jolla resident for more than 30 years, hopes other La Jollans will join her in ringing a bell on Christmas Eve to spread holiday cheer and unity.

Isaacs invites anyone willing to step outside at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, to ring a bell for two minutes.

“I like bells,” she said, gesturing to the “small collection” behind her.

She said she got the idea from a cousin’s Facebook post in Delaware that urged people to ring bells “to help Santa fly that sleigh.” She wanted to “take this one step further … with COVID acting up.”

Isaacs texted a screenshot of the Facebook post to friends and neighbors and added her own thoughts: “Let us stand united to let our heavenly angels hear us and spread a little joy and noise.”

This Facebook post inspired Johanna Isaacs to forward it to friends and neighbors with the added message, “Let us stand united to ... spread a little joy and noise.” (Courtesy)

Participating in the bell ringing is important to Isaacs because she believes it can promote unity “with everyone isolating and not getting together as they have in the past, and everything else that’s going on.”

“There’s a lot of good people out there,” she said.

Isaacs, who does volunteer work after a “previous life as a bookkeeper,” said she’ll celebrate Christmas with her husband, ringing bells from a distance with a neighbor they would normally spend Christmas Eve with.

She said she hopes the bell ringing will “just put a smile on people’s faces. It’s very simple.” ◆